I'm sure many of you remember Space Invaders, a game that was first released way back in 1978 in the Arcades in Japan with a further release made available in the United States and a much later version in the 1980's on the Atari 2600. Well if you do remember it and all the money lost down at the Arcades, you'll be interested to know that as of today, you can download the latest Space Invaders clone of 'Skinvaders' A work in progress AMOS game by Electric Black Sheep that is in development for the Commodore Amiga!