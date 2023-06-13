Another great ZX Spectrum news story for you all, as if you remember playing the 1985 game of Battle City by Namco for the NES, then as of just recently you can play Epsilon Games newest of creations called 'Zedex Tanks'. As in the words of the team behind the game "This game for classic ZX Spectrum models is the most exact functional de-make of Battle City, developed in 1985 for NES by Namco." To coincide with this news, Saberman was also kind enough to do a video showing the game in action.
Another ZX Spectrum news story for all you fine retro gamers, as Saberman has recently contacted us through Facebook, that the previously released as a commercial game of 'Savage Princess' by Kev Mcg, is now available to play for FREE! This game that was created using Arcade Game Designer by Jonathan Cauldwell, and released some time ago, is a dark overtone platformer that is dripping with acid and ooze. Certainly a game that if you love creepy and difficult ones, then Savage Princess is not to be missed.
A very early morning heads up for all the retro gamers out there, as we've recently been contacted by Saberman in our inbox, that the atmospheric game of Tenebra by Haplo, which was originally released in 2021 for the C64 and Plus/4, and then the Amiga early 2023, has now got an official Commodore Amiga sequel of 'Tenebra 2'! To coincide with this news, not only can you download the game right now, but at some point today Saberman will also do a gameplay video too.
Some more great retro gaming news for you all, as we've just been given the heads up through our Facebook group and via Saberman, that PuttyCAD has released the crazy looking match-3 game of 'Clone Zoo ZX' for the ZX Spectrum. As in the words of the creator(s) "a match-3 game originally published on Android mobile by Ric Lumb & Rich Hanson. This brand new ZX spectrum version is part of the PuttyCAD Presents range of budget retro games". To coincide with this news, Saberman has also done a video of the game in action.
I'm sure many of you remember Space Invaders, a game that was first released way back in 1978 in the Arcades in Japan with a further release made available in the United States and a much later version in the 1980's on the Atari 2600. Well if you do remember it and all the money lost down at the Arcades, you'll be interested to know that as of today, you can download the latest Space Invaders clone of 'Skinvaders' A work in progress AMOS game by Electric Black Sheep that is in development for the Commodore Amiga!
A rather famous game for this heads up article is none other than Turrican. A game which has had countless mentions on IRN throughout the years on multiple systems, has now appeared as another update work in progress video by TheGeps for the MSX1. Turrican was originally released in 1990 by Rainbow Arts and programmed by Manfred Trenz with an incredible soundtrack by Chris Huelsbeck. The game featured great shooting action, powerful weaponry and amazing game play that is still loved to this day.
Great news if you're looking for something different other than all the platformers we've been featuring, as thanks to the creator announcing the release and our good friend Saberman letting us know as well, we've been told that izero79 has released the DOS to Commodore Amiga port of Chopper Duel; A game that was originally released for DOS way back in 1993 by Addict. To coincide with this news, Saberman as per usual has done a short video showing the game in action.
We always try to get the best in retro gaming updates on Indie Retro News for our readers, as we've just found out while looking through the Commodore 64/128 Facebook group, that Søren Trautner Madsen is not only still working on his upcoming Commodore 64 Super Smash Bros tribute game of 'Awesome Slam Siblings', but as of today there's some new footage of the REU-only level of the game contained within the new name of 'Awesome Slam Siblings Infinite'. As in his words "Actual Gameplay vs AI on the REU-only Ghosts'n Goblins level."
Another Amstrad news story for you all, as thanks to a heads up from our good friend XeNoMoRPH and Saberman. We've been told that if you really enjoyed any of ESP Soft's previous games of CPC Jewels, Siemb Chronicles: Arkos the Traitor, or Red Sunset, then you may be interested to know that they have now released a new Amstrad CPC game of 'Gates to Heaven'. To coincide with this latest news story, both Xenomorph and Saberman have done a video of the game in action.
Our good friend Tom has contacted us regarding a lovely looking game called 'Tiny Thor', that is not only available for PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch and Steam OS/Linux, but features true 16-bit pixel art from Henk Nieborg, and the musical talents of the legend that is Chris Hülsbeck! This game which is a Jump'n'Run, goes beyond the usual genre, and combines elements of both action, puzzles and even skills with a unique ability to use your hammer as a powerful throwing weapon.
Another interesting news story has appeared which is well worth a mention on Indie Retro News, is the latest *Public* Commodore 64 release of 'DR MARIA' by Sysantmin. A Commodore 64 game which is not only a clone of the 1990 puzzle video game of Dr Mario; a game originally by Nintendo for the Nintendo Entertainment System, Famicom, and Game Boy. But the game features 20 levels of arcade fun with an upbeat soundtrack. To coincide with this news, Saberman has done a video of the game in action.
Fancy a new game for the Acorn Electron, BBC Micro, Commodore PET, Commodore 64, Plus/4 or Vic-20, then you've come to the right place! As thanks to a heads up by a good friend of ours in our inbox, we've learnt of a classic treky game that has been released for all those systems mentioned above called 'Super Star Trek'. As in the words of electron.greg (as an example for the Commodore 64 version) "I have taken the original 1970s source code of the 80 column printer terminal based simulation and converted it to run on a Commodore 64, No mainframe required!".
The A8 retro games just keep on coming throughout the weekend, as thanks to another heads up earlier today from our good friend Saberman, he has told us that Fandal and Miker have released a new(ish) game for the Atari XL/XE called Plan B 2. An Atari 8bit conversion from the BBC Micro which was originally released back in 1987 by Paul Brittan and Andrew Foord as Pan B. To coincide with this news, Saberman has also done a video showing this BBC Micro to Atari XL/XE port in action!
We've certainly played our fare share of Castlevania inspired games over the years, especially the most impressive Castlevania Spectral Interlude by Sanchez on the ZX Spectrum. But today news is super special and well worth a mention, as thanks to another heads up by the Scorpion Facebook page, we've been shown some brand new footage of the upcoming Castlevania demo of 'Akumajou Dracula AGA'; An in development AGA Amiga version which is in the works by Dante Retro Dev!
The Commodore 64 news just keeps on coming this week, as earlier today we were informed by our good friend and Youtubber Saberman, that TND has released a new C64 game called 'Herisferix'; An enhanced version of a SEUCK game that according to the team behind the game features "pretty cool enhancements, such as enemy firing intelligence, some power ups and no SEUCK slowdown syndrome". To coincide with this news, Saberman has also provided a video showing the game in action.